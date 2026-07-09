Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 9

Sheridan College students earned top honors at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The Sheridan Press reports Brody Leerssen snagged first place in cabinetmaking. Coleman Hanchett earned sixth place in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) programming, and the automated manufacturing technology team of Will Betz, Matthew Hooge, and Nolan Schaffer also placed sixth.

Several Gillette College students also placed in the top 10 at the national SkillsUSA competition. The Gillette News Record reports Arianna Castillo placed second in medical math. Josh Rogers took fourth in the career and technical educator (postsecondary/college) category. And Hayden Moeller placed sixth in career and technical educator (secondary/high school).

Several Wyomingites shone at another national competition. The American Society of Reclamation Sciences met in Laramie this year. Jasmine Allison won Reclamationist of the Year, and Kyle Wendtland and Ron Schriebeis won the Pioneer in Reclamation Award. Plus, four University of Wyoming students placed in the top three for their research posters and oral presentations.

And, according to website Mahjong 4 Friends, Yellowstone was the second busiest national park for summer visits last year. Grand Teton came in fifth.