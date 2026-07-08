© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:38 AM MDT

Visitors to the Big Piney Fine Arts Center will notice a bright new wall. The Pinedale Roundup reports Big Piney Elementary and Middle School students spent a week turning a 43-foot section of wall into a vibrant mountain landscape mural. Local artist Mariah Nystrom designed it.

An area at the Green River Recreation Center is now more water efficient and pollinator friendly thanks to the help of local students. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports students from Expedition Academy helped rip out turf and design and install water-wise demonstration gardens featuring native and pollinator-friendly plant species.

A new bronze honors the first plaza style shopping center in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports “Visionaries” depicts George and Mary Cole looking at the map of what eventually became the Cole Shopping Center. The statue sits where the center used to be. It was open for 63 years.

A documentary film had its premiere at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Oil City News reports “Outriding the Devil” chronicles rodeoer Angela Ganter’s decade-long battle with Stage 4 breast cancer and her eventual return to professional competition at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The film has several Wyoming ties.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel