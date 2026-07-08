Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 8

Visitors to the Big Piney Fine Arts Center will notice a bright new wall. The Pinedale Roundup reports Big Piney Elementary and Middle School students spent a week turning a 43-foot section of wall into a vibrant mountain landscape mural. Local artist Mariah Nystrom designed it.

An area at the Green River Recreation Center is now more water efficient and pollinator friendly thanks to the help of local students. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports students from Expedition Academy helped rip out turf and design and install water-wise demonstration gardens featuring native and pollinator-friendly plant species.

A new bronze honors the first plaza style shopping center in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports “Visionaries” depicts George and Mary Cole looking at the map of what eventually became the Cole Shopping Center. The statue sits where the center used to be. It was open for 63 years.

A documentary film had its premiere at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. Oil City News reports “Outriding the Devil” chronicles rodeoer Angela Ganter’s decade-long battle with Stage 4 breast cancer and her eventual return to professional competition at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The film has several Wyoming ties.