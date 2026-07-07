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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 7, 2026 at 7:47 AM MDT

A father-daughter pair of University of Wyoming grads has another thing in common: the NFL. The Powell Tribune reports Kevin Rochlitz graduated from UW before going on to work for the Baltimore Ravens. His daughter, Riley, followed in her father’s footsteps, attending college at UW. After graduation, she found her own place with another NFL team with a bird mascot - the Philadelphia Eagles.

Basin has a new mural. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports the huge letters spelling out the town’s name are filled with images representing local history, traditions, and heritage, like teepees, local petroglyph art, the current and former high school mascots, and the courthouse. The area around the mural is being developed into a community space and will contain a time capsule to be opened in 2126.

Some Yellowstone visitors recently got a unique show. Bill Little Photography on Facebook shared a video of a young grizzly bear squaring off with a sandhill crane. The bird spreads its wings wide and even snaps at the bear a few times before the bear decides it isn’t worth it and runs off. The encounter has been nicknamed “The Matador and the Bear.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel