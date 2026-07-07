Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 7

A father-daughter pair of University of Wyoming grads has another thing in common: the NFL. The Powell Tribune reports Kevin Rochlitz graduated from UW before going on to work for the Baltimore Ravens. His daughter, Riley, followed in her father’s footsteps, attending college at UW. After graduation, she found her own place with another NFL team with a bird mascot - the Philadelphia Eagles.

Basin has a new mural. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports the huge letters spelling out the town’s name are filled with images representing local history, traditions, and heritage, like teepees, local petroglyph art, the current and former high school mascots, and the courthouse. The area around the mural is being developed into a community space and will contain a time capsule to be opened in 2126.

Some Yellowstone visitors recently got a unique show. Bill Little Photography on Facebook shared a video of a young grizzly bear squaring off with a sandhill crane. The bird spreads its wings wide and even snaps at the bear a few times before the bear decides it isn’t worth it and runs off. The encounter has been nicknamed “The Matador and the Bear.”