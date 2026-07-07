The Adventurous Life of Eve Farson #610: Negley Farson Papers
Eve Farson was born Enid Eveleen Stoker in 1893. She was the niece of Dracula author Bram Stoker. Rather than following in her uncle's literary footsteps, Eve chose a life of adventure.
She served as a nurse in World War I before marrying Negley Farson in 1920. The couple's shared passion for travel led them to live off the land in a rustic Canadian cabin. They voyaged 3,600 miles across Europe in a 26-foot boat.
Eve's manuscripts at the American Heritage Center provide a glimpse into their encounters with snakes in primitive African lodgings and meetings with the stately Watusi people.
Despite a strained marriage, Negley paid tribute to his wife in his 1944 book dedication. He acknowledged her as his sole companion on their coast-to-coast African drive and proclaimed that "she was better than any man."
To learn more, see the Negley Farson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.