According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 5, 1913, Big Piney was incorporated. On July 5, 1994, the Green River City Council adopted a resolution naming the community airport The Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport. It’s still named that. On July 7, 2022, President Joe Biden awarded Alan Simpson the Presidential Medal of Freedom. On July 8, 1871, Evanston’s first school opened above a saloon. On July 8, 1926, the prince and princess of Sweden visited Jackson Hole. On July 8, 1947, a Wyoming railway through the Medicine Bow National Forest claimed the title as the most curvaceous. It had 57 12-degree turns in its 111-mile-long main line. On July 9, 1867, the first settlers arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. On July 10, 1890, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre newspaper made her debut as Wyoming’s first woman editor. On July 10, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Statehood Bill to make Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. On July 12, 1890, Lander was incorporated.