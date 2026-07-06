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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, July 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 6, 2026 at 7:46 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 5, 1913, Big Piney was incorporated. On July 5, 1994, the Green River City Council adopted a resolution naming the community airport The Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport. It’s still named that. On July 7, 2022, President Joe Biden awarded Alan Simpson the Presidential Medal of Freedom. On July 8, 1871, Evanston’s first school opened above a saloon. On July 8, 1926, the prince and princess of Sweden visited Jackson Hole. On July 8, 1947, a Wyoming railway through the Medicine Bow National Forest claimed the title as the most curvaceous. It had 57 12-degree turns in its 111-mile-long main line. On July 9, 1867, the first settlers arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. On July 10, 1890, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre newspaper made her debut as Wyoming’s first woman editor. On July 10, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Statehood Bill to make Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. On July 12, 1890, Lander was incorporated.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel