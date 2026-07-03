Around Wyoming, Friday, July 3

A Cody taxidermist has become known for his smaller work. The Cody Enterprise reports Ray Hatfield transforms butterflies and other insects into wall art. He and his wife, Chris, travel the country selling hundreds of mounted bugs.

A Georgia couple has found a home right in the middle of their favorite trail. The Rawlins Times reports Christy and Don Hall love to backpack, especially the Continental Divide Trail. When they started thinking about opening a sporting goods business and support station for hikers on the CDT, they knew right where they wanted to do it: Rawlins, the halfway point on the trail. Not only have they found a home there, but they also found a storefront directly on the CDT.

A new novel is set in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports “The Madres Deal” is a mystery focused on a woman with the supernatural ability to draw confessions from anyone who gets too close to her. Author J.J. Lyon wanted to honor the town she grew up in as her protagonist explores southeast Wyoming in search of a missing person and a killer.

And, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West has given Hunter C. Old Elk the Distinguished Alumni Award for Native American Jumpstart. Old Elk is only the fourth honoree across the organization’s 30-year history.