Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 2

A Rawlins high schooler graduated twice this year, becoming the first from her school to do so. The Rawlins Times reports Kate Hernandez walked across the stage at Western Wyoming Community College with her Associate of Arts in Elementary and Early Childhood Education two weeks before her high school graduation. Over the course of her four years in high school, she earned her degree online and has already started her Bachelor’s degree in education.

A University of Wyoming faculty member has been honored posthumously. Sarah Collins passed away last year and was given the Victoria J. Bertics Memorial Award from the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography. It was given in recognition of her contributions to aquatic science, teaching, mentorship, and service to the scientific community.

An upcoming national commemorative day will celebrate Cheyenne Frontier Days. July 23 will be the “Day of the American West” in recognition of the region’s role in shaping the nation’s history, culture and identity. It calls out CFD’s contributions specifically, and several national officials will attend this year’s events.

And, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 90 years. Congrats!