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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 1, 2026 at 7:42 AM MDT

An event to remember a loved one has grown into an annual community-wide tradition. The Powell Tribune reports former Deaver resident Matthew Sorenson passed away nearly a decade ago. He loved disc golf, so his family gathered each year for a tournament in his memory. Eventually, they opened it to the public. Now, people come from out of town to join in. This year, there were more participants than there was room for on the sign up sheet.

A Rock Springs high schooler will be spending his summer a bit far from home. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Jeremiah Bear was selected from thousands for the National Security Language Initiative for Youth program. He’ll live with a host family in Morocco while learning Arabic and acting as a citizen ambassador for the U.S.

Two from the University of Wyoming football program have been nominated for the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver Marcus Harris and former head coach Joe Glenn will find out if they’re part of the Hall of Fame class early next year.

And, Rock Springs residents weren’t the only ones hearing an occasional baa this summer. Goats also came back to Cheyenne to help clear overgrowth.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel