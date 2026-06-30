Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 30

Two European exchange students made sure they got the full high school experience before they headed home. The Riverton Ranger reports German Emma Mohr and Austrian Fiona Stahlbaum, competed in several sports and clubs that aren’t offered in their home countries. They even asked their teachers to kindly write them detention slips, so they could see if it was really like it looks in movies. They decided it’s not nearly as cool.

Two high school students will soon have a new customized ride thanks to their own hard work. The Sheridan Press reports Alex Osborn and Ryder Dilloway built a drift boat throughout the last school year, saving a lot of money on something they’ve been able to tweak to their liking. The Sheridan High School welding and machine shop students also built the trailer and oar locks for the boat.

A popular true crime podcast is tackling a case that has Wyoming origins. The Powell Tribune reports the newest season of Dr. Death explores the multiple allegations against Dr. John Henry Schneider. They range from misconduct, contributing to the death of a patient, hiding assets from a federal bankruptcy court, and more. Schneider practiced as a neurosurgeon in Cody over a decade ago.