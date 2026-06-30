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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:31 AM MDT

Two European exchange students made sure they got the full high school experience before they headed home. The Riverton Ranger reports German Emma Mohr and Austrian Fiona Stahlbaum, competed in several sports and clubs that aren’t offered in their home countries. They even asked their teachers to kindly write them detention slips, so they could see if it was really like it looks in movies. They decided it’s not nearly as cool.

Two high school students will soon have a new customized ride thanks to their own hard work. The Sheridan Press reports Alex Osborn and Ryder Dilloway built a drift boat throughout the last school year, saving a lot of money on something they’ve been able to tweak to their liking. The Sheridan High School welding and machine shop students also built the trailer and oar locks for the boat.

A popular true crime podcast is tackling a case that has Wyoming origins. The Powell Tribune reports the newest season of Dr. Death explores the multiple allegations against Dr. John Henry Schneider. They range from misconduct, contributing to the death of a patient, hiding assets from a federal bankruptcy court, and more. Schneider practiced as a neurosurgeon in Cody over a decade ago.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel