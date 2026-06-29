© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:40 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 28, 1919, Van Tassell received the first charter for an American Legion Post in the United States in Niobrara County. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for county seat of Sublette County by six votes. On June 29, 1890, the Cheyenne Daily Sun used red and blue ink throughout the eight page newspaper to celebrate imminent statehood. On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming, seven months before national Prohibition went into effect. On July 1, 1958, the Bridger National Forest celebrated its 50th anniversary. On July 2, 1867, the first law partnership in Cheyenne was formed, two days before the town was named. On July 3, 1868, the Wind River Reservation was created. On July 4, 1911, the first airplane flight in Wyoming took place in Gillette. On July 4, 1976, Centennial celebrated its centennial while also celebrating the bicentennial of the United States.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel