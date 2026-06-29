Around Wyoming, Monday, June 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 28, 1919, Van Tassell received the first charter for an American Legion Post in the United States in Niobrara County. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for county seat of Sublette County by six votes. On June 29, 1890, the Cheyenne Daily Sun used red and blue ink throughout the eight page newspaper to celebrate imminent statehood. On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming, seven months before national Prohibition went into effect. On July 1, 1958, the Bridger National Forest celebrated its 50th anniversary. On July 2, 1867, the first law partnership in Cheyenne was formed, two days before the town was named. On July 3, 1868, the Wind River Reservation was created. On July 4, 1911, the first airplane flight in Wyoming took place in Gillette. On July 4, 1976, Centennial celebrated its centennial while also celebrating the bicentennial of the United States.