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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:29 AM MDT

A Wyoming woman has been honored for her decades of service with the Girl Scouts. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 60 years ago, Janet de Vries started as a Brownie in Ohio, and visited Wyoming on a camping trip. That’s when she decided she’d move to the state. After college, she did just that. And has been involved with Girl Scouts the whole time, all the way up to the level of council leader.

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will be a bit more colorful this summer. The Gillette News Record reports 10 life-sized fiberglass pronghorn have been painted by different artists around the state, including some local K-6 students. The colorful speedgoats will be displayed at the museum until September, when they will be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

Wheatland artists of all skill levels will have the chance to contribute to a new mural celebrating the nation’s 250th. The Platte County Record-Times reports a paint by number template is set for the side of Frank Jones’ building. During the car show this weekend, community members can stop by to fill in the spaces.

Buffalo Bill Cody is getting a new biography. The Cody Enterprise reports award winning author Paul Hutton was approached by Dutton, Penguin Random House to write it. The book’s coming in 2028.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel