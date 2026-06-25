Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 25

A Wyoming woman has been honored for her decades of service with the Girl Scouts. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 60 years ago, Janet de Vries started as a Brownie in Ohio, and visited Wyoming on a camping trip. That’s when she decided she’d move to the state. After college, she did just that. And has been involved with Girl Scouts the whole time, all the way up to the level of council leader.

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will be a bit more colorful this summer. The Gillette News Record reports 10 life-sized fiberglass pronghorn have been painted by different artists around the state, including some local K-6 students. The colorful speedgoats will be displayed at the museum until September, when they will be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

Wheatland artists of all skill levels will have the chance to contribute to a new mural celebrating the nation’s 250th. The Platte County Record-Times reports a paint by number template is set for the side of Frank Jones’ building. During the car show this weekend, community members can stop by to fill in the spaces.

Buffalo Bill Cody is getting a new biography. The Cody Enterprise reports award winning author Paul Hutton was approached by Dutton, Penguin Random House to write it. The book’s coming in 2028.