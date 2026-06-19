Around Wyoming, Friday, June 19

A raptor is flying high again thanks to the care of the Teton Raptor Center. Buckrail reports an American kestrel was brought in after being found on the tarmac next to a plane. It’s unknown what knocked the bird down. But the center’s team jumped into action, caring for the kestrel until it was able to be released again in Grand Teton National Park. Kestrels are struggling with population drops and researchers aren’t sure why.

A new Jackson shop is giving people a sweet – and savory – taste of Mexico. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports La Michoacana de Jackson Hole serves up traditional ice cream flavors alongside Mexican specialties and lots of snacks. The family-owned shop hopes to bridge the gap between Jackson Hole’s white and Latino communities.

Sheridan High School students will get to pilot a new class next year, thanks to a research grant. The Sheridan Press reports science teacher Allia Coultas is one of four teachers nationwide who was awarded $5,000 from Society for Science. She’s planning to purchase equipment students have never handled before, like a fingerprint fume hood and a polymerase chain reaction machine. She hopes the equipment will give kids a chance to spark a new interest.