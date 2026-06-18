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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 18, 2026 at 7:19 AM MDT

The stars aligned in a way that helped Jackson strengthen its ties with its sister city in Mexico. Buckrail reports Teton Habitat reached out to Habitat Mexico to plan for a building trip. It just so happened that there was a build site in Tlaxcala. Fifteen Jackson volunteers helped pour concrete floors and clean up a river alongside their sister city’s residents. The trip also resulted in a five-year partnership between the two Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

Hammock camping has brought together one Casper couple and launched an international brand. Oil City News reports Cal Fenton grew up camping, but as he got older, sleeping on the ground was starting to give him aches and pains. So, he designed a portable freestanding hammock. When he met Kristen Zook, he found a partner in life and in business. Now, YOBO designs and ships freestanding hammocks and other camping gear around the world.

A University of Wyoming professor’s book is asking people to rethink the criminal justice and jailing system. The Sheridan Press reports Dan Fetsco wrote “Cutting Life Short: A second look at life sentences in Wyoming.” Using his own experiences and the stories of incarcerated people, Fetsco challenges beliefs and assumptions about punishment and rehabilitation in the American justice system
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel