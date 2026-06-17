Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 17

An Evanston school administrator is hitting the road to share his music. The Uinta County Herald reports Chris Weiss will head out around July 9 for a yearlong sabbatical, mostly following wherever the road takes him. He plans to share his music at day care centers, schools, and senior centers, plus hold public performances across the country.

Older Casper residents have a new place to spend the day. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Rebecca Bouzis started Among Friends Adult Day Center with her mom after realizing there was no middle-of-the-road care center in town. Among Friends is meant for adults 50 and over who need a little bit of help or supervision during the day, allowing caregivers and family members to work or take some time for themselves.

The University of Wyoming’s Albany Community Health Clinic has been certified as a patient-centered medical home practice. The recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance indicates excellence in primary care with a focus on providing consistent, quality care tailored to individual patients and their families.

And, the Thistle gift shop in Cody is celebrating 50 years of business. Congratulations!