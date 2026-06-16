Israel's stance on Lebanon ceasefire complicates U.S.-Iran deal

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The U.S. and Iran will sign an agreement to negotiate an end to the war this Friday in Switzerland. What those negotiations will look like are still not clear.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

But what is known is that Israel, which began the war with the U.S., will not be a party at those talks. Israel's prime minister has been sidelined in the agreement and could be a spoiler in negotiations to end the war. In a few moments, we'll speak with Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Michael Leiter. We begin with NPR's Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Carrie, what's in the agreement that Israel does not like?

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: It's not so much what is in the agreement but what is not. We don't have a lot of the details yet, as you said. But first and foremost, for Israel, there is no stated plan to deal with Iran's nuclear capabilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that's why Israel started the war with Iran in the first place - to prevent what he said was this imminent nuclear threat, right? But the agreement being signed is just a commitment to negotiate, and that's concerning to Israel.

Also unclear what will happen to Iran's proxies fighting with Israel - Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. And Israel rejects Tehran's demands for Israel's withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, which Israel has significantly attacked and occupied during this war. And that's something Netanyahu says will not happen, and that could be a major sticking point in getting this pact even signed.

MARTÍNEZ: And what is Netanyahu saying publicly about that and not being part of the negotiations to end the war?

KAHN: He is not happy, and he's getting a lot of heat here at home for it. He held a press conference last night and immediately addressed the criticism that his goals were not met, especially Iran's nuclear question, which he calls his life's mission - not to allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon. He says that will remain his priority. He was asked, of course, about his relationship with Trump. Recently, Trump has publicly called Netanyahu crazy, difficult, ungrateful. Netanyahu clearly didn't want to address any rift. He just said, look, Trump doesn't do everything I say, nor do I do everything Trump asks.

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BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: (Speaking in Hebrew).

KAHN: "We are partners. And often we agree, and sometimes we disagree. That happens in the best of families," was all he would say.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. So what are Israelis saying about the deal?

KAHN: There seems to be widespread dissatisfaction with the deal, from the streets to the political corridors. Here's Ori Ben-Ami. He's a communication and relationship coach that we talked to in Tel Aviv. He called the deal shameful, as it leaves Israel out of the picture and Hezbollah still active in Lebanon, and Hamas still in Gaza.

ORI BEN AMI: I think it's a loss for us. We did a lot of effort. We've been through a hell of a time here in Israel. It seems like not for a lot of benefit.

KAHN: Political opponents and Netanyahu's allies are hammering him over it. Remember, elections are coming this fall. The far right, even those in Netanyahu's governing coalition, are calling it dangerous. And just remember, a few months back, Netanyahu saw a very different political landscape here for himself. He and the U.S. together would bring down Iran, and he would sail to another electoral victory. Now, just months before voters go to the polls, he has this very public rift with the U.S. president, and he is left out of negotiating the war's end.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv. Carrie, thanks.

KAHN: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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