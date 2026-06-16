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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 16, 2026 at 7:17 AM MDT

Sixth grade Lusk students supported the local animal shelter for their end of year community service project. The Lusk Herald reports the kids organized several fundraisers, including hat day, pajama day, and a bake sale. They originally hoped to raise $300, but ended up with almost double that. The students made a personal delivery to the Lusk Animal Shelter and got a tour.

The names of incarcerated Japanese Americans who served in the military during World War II will be preserved, thanks to a new grant. The Powell Tribune reports the Daughters of the American Revolution gave the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation two grants to restore the historic honor roll at the Heart Mountain site. The restoration will make the panels with the names better able to withstand the Wyoming weather.

The Sheridan County Detention Center has launched the state’s first Medication Assisted Treatment program. The Sheridan Press reports, when coupled with behavior therapy, it reduces recidivism by helping inmates who are struggling with drug addiction. The detention center is one of only a few jails in the country that now initiates treatment inside the jail.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel