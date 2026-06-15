Trump says deal has been reached to end the war with Iran

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The United States and Iran say they are ready to stop their nearly four-month war.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The President started the war by saying a U.S. bombing campaign would set up Iran's people to overthrow their government. That government is still in power, and Trump now makes an agreement with it. In recent weeks, reports of the terms have included payments to Iran to stop the fighting, although the actual terms are unknown. It is thought to be a temporary deal to end the shooting and return to negotiating the hard issues, including the status of Iran's nuclear program.

MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Carrie Kahn joins us now from Tel Aviv. So, Carrie, President Trump announced this final agreement on his social media platform, posting Sunday evening. What did he have to say?

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: He portrayed it as a victory for the U.S. and that once it is signed this Friday in Geneva, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports will end. Trump says the Strait of Hormuz will be open and free to all, and he added, ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow. Oil prices did drop on news of a deal. Iran is also claiming the deal as a victory. Iran's deputy foreign minister said the cessation of fire will be immediate and on all fronts, and he did state that includes Lebanon.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. So details, Carrie. What do we know about any details here?

KAHN: Not a lot. Lots of questions remain. But Trump says the strait's opening will happen after the deal is signed on Friday. That's in Geneva, and it will begin with a sweeping of the vital waterway of all mines. He said in the past that the pact would entail a 60-day ceasefire while both sides begin negotiations on a permanent end to the war. And then comes the really tough issues like Iran's nuclear capabilities and sanctions relief. In an interview with The New York Times last night, Trump said Iran would be allowed low-level nuclear enrichment, but what that looks like is unknown. And then there's the role of Israel in all of this deal. Israel has not been part of talks leading up to the agreement, and as of now, is not expected at the future negotiations.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. So what has Iran said about this deal?

KAHN: Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the deal, too. It said it was agreed to and that Iran expects fighting on all fronts to end, including Lebanon. The semi-official state news agency, Mehr, did have a lengthy 14-point draft of what Iran says is in the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Most important - and this could be another wrench and finalization of the deal - Iran says the U.S. will release $24 billion in blocked funds during the 60-day ceasefire, and they said that half of that amount, quote, "must be made available to Iran before further negotiations begin" (ph). No word from Washington on that point.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. And what about Israel? What are they saying?

KAHN: Officially, Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, posted a response that also casts doubt about Israel's cooperation and U.S. control over its military actions. He said both he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agree Israel will not retreat from Lebanon, where it's fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, or Syria or Gaza. He added that is, quote, "despite all the existing pressures and those that may yet come" (ph). Israel struck a Beirut suburb Sunday after detecting Hezbollah drones in northern Israel, and that cross-border clash almost scuttled yesterday's announcement of the deal.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv. Carrie, thank you very much.

KAHN: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.