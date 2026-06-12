Around Wyoming, Friday, June 12

One Gillette family is ready for their summer adventures thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming. The Casper Star-Tribune reports four-year-old Oakle Churches loves to camp with his family. But at 17-months-old, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, so he’s spent more time in a hospital room than most kids. For his wish, Oakle was surprised with a new camper, fully equipped with chairs, yard games, binoculars, and s’mores fixings, as well as an outdoor grill and mini fridge.

Members of the Torrington High School band recently returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip. The Torrington Telegram reports they traveled to Philadelphia and Washington, DC, to perform as part of the America 250 Concert Series. Students got to tour several iconic American landmarks and museums.

Powell High School music makers also recently returned from a trip, but this one was a bit further afield. The Powell Tribune reports band and choir students performed in historic venues in Italy. They were the first Wyoming group to present in Ponte San Nicolo outside of Venice.

And, according to the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, the amount of water from one of Old Faithful Geyser’s eruptions could fill 140 household bathtubs.