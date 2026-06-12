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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, June 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:14 AM MDT

One Gillette family is ready for their summer adventures thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming. The Casper Star-Tribune reports four-year-old Oakle Churches loves to camp with his family. But at 17-months-old, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, so he’s spent more time in a hospital room than most kids. For his wish, Oakle was surprised with a new camper, fully equipped with chairs, yard games, binoculars, and s’mores fixings, as well as an outdoor grill and mini fridge.

Members of the Torrington High School band recently returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip. The Torrington Telegram reports they traveled to Philadelphia and Washington, DC, to perform as part of the America 250 Concert Series. Students got to tour several iconic American landmarks and museums.

Powell High School music makers also recently returned from a trip, but this one was a bit further afield. The Powell Tribune reports band and choir students performed in historic venues in Italy. They were the first Wyoming group to present in Ponte San Nicolo outside of Venice.

And, according to the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, the amount of water from one of Old Faithful Geyser’s eruptions could fill 140 household bathtubs.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel