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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:13 AM MDT

A fund originally meant to support several abandoned horses has gone on to support far more. The Torrington Telegram reports the “Save the Goshen 14” GoFundMe campaign was meant to keep 14 abandoned Goshen County horses fed through the winter. Gary Hubert and Dave Cronk were reimbursed for months of hay and hauling. Dr. Donal O’Toole took the remaining over $2,000 and donated it to Home on the Range animal sanctuary in Laramie and Waggin’ Tails shelter in Torrington.

Residents of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota received a large donation thanks to the Pinedale community. The Pinedale Roundup reports Bill Johnson collected furniture, appliances, and other household items from High Country Suites as the hotel completed renovations. A crew of volunteers trucked it to the reservation. With the help of the Oyate Teca Project, nearly 500 families benefited from the donation.

Four new statues have been unveiled in downtown Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the bronzes celebrate individuals who have contributed to the city’s history and heritage. The long-term vision is to expand the project along Broadway Street.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel