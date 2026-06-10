Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 10

A Lander woman’s idea could help save lives during emergencies. The Lander Journal reports Deana Anderson has dealt with disability her whole life, and often wondered how first responders would know her specific needs during an emergency. So, she created the Info in an Instant system. The color coded stickers work with subtle symbols to indicate mobility limitations, sensory impairments, intermittent medical needs, or other disabilities. She hopes to eventually expand the stickers globally.

Two Gillette boys recently reeled in the catch of their lives. The Gillette News Record reports 12-year-old Hensley Johnson and 11-year-old Axel Tilton were at Fishing Lake before the sun was up. Shortly after 9 a.m., they caught something big. For 10 minutes, they battled a 42-inch tiger muskie, breaking three lines before pulling it to shore. The fish was the largest many passersby had ever seen from the lake.

A University of Wyoming professor emeritus of anthropology has been named to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences. Robert Kelly is only the second UW faculty member to receive this honor. The Academy provides independent advice to the federal government and other organizations on matters related to science, engineering, and health.