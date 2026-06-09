Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 9

A Casper senior walked across the stage this year as a published author. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Duncan Gillum started his first book, “The Main Event,” when he was 16. It published in August. Gillum says the most important part about publishing his first book so young is that his mom, who recently died, was able to see him do it.

A Cheyenne tree has gained significance on multiple fronts. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Rooted in Cheyenne planted its 2,000th tree in Don Morris’ yard. The program aims to grow the city’s urban canopy. That tree was also planted in memory of Morris’ friend, Samuel “Ed” Edwards. A memorial brick was laid in front of it with his name and a couple symbols representing his interests and passions.

Residents of Rock Springs will notice some familiar four footed creatures this year. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports goats are back to help clean up overgrown brush and prevent flooding. Mayor Max Mickelson says the animals are a cost effective way to protect the downtown district without having to navigate complicated EPA regulations.

And, according to Western & Southern Financial Group, Wyomingites are the third most financially ready for retirement.