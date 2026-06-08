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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:01 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 7, 1949, Elisa Smith was certified as the nation’s first female brand inspector at the 77th annual Wyoming Stock Growers Convention. On June 8, 1887, the City of Douglas was incorporated. A year before that, on June 9, 1886, the first issue of Bill Barlow’s Budget newspaper was published in Douglas. It’s now known as the Douglas Budget. On June 8, 1888, John Merritt and C.E. Eads established the town of Casper. On June 12, 1863, the first newspaper ever published in Wyoming was printed in Fort Bridger. It was called the Daily Telegraph, and had closed by the end of the year. On June 13, 1912, there was an initial offering of town lots at Marbleton in the “Famous Green River Valley.”

The Gillette News Record reported on June 12, 1988, that Opal Butcher had graduated from the University of Wyoming in Casper. The 76-year-old went back to college to earn her bachelor’s degree in social science. She planned to use the degree as a substitute teacher in Glenrock, where she was living at the time.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel