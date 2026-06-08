Around Wyoming, Monday, June 8

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 7, 1949, Elisa Smith was certified as the nation’s first female brand inspector at the 77th annual Wyoming Stock Growers Convention. On June 8, 1887, the City of Douglas was incorporated. A year before that, on June 9, 1886, the first issue of Bill Barlow’s Budget newspaper was published in Douglas. It’s now known as the Douglas Budget. On June 8, 1888, John Merritt and C.E. Eads established the town of Casper. On June 12, 1863, the first newspaper ever published in Wyoming was printed in Fort Bridger. It was called the Daily Telegraph, and had closed by the end of the year. On June 13, 1912, there was an initial offering of town lots at Marbleton in the “Famous Green River Valley.”

The Gillette News Record reported on June 12, 1988, that Opal Butcher had graduated from the University of Wyoming in Casper. The 76-year-old went back to college to earn her bachelor’s degree in social science. She planned to use the degree as a substitute teacher in Glenrock, where she was living at the time.