Around Wyoming, Friday, May 29

A Pinedale woman recently returned from a prestigious singing opportunity. The Pinedale Roundup reports Valerie Lee traveled to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall. The director was renowned composer/conductor Eric Whitacre.

A Jackson skier has qualified for a professional circuit. Buckrail reports Nathan Pruzan joins just 12 other U.S. athletes as part of the 2027 Freeride World Tour. The 19-year-old will get to compete in the season’s main freeride tournament.

A Cheyenne elementary school has received a national award. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Alta Vista Elementary is one of 57 to be named a National Gold Star School by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. The award highlights schools that serve as models for excellence and continuous improvement across the nation. This year, Alta Vista received two other awards, PLC Model School and ESEA Nationally Distinguished School.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports it recognizes a commitment to creating meaningful improvements in downtowns.