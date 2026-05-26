Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 26

A local student-athlete will benefit from a scholarship that honors a professional skier who died earlier this year. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club and Jackson Hole Community School teamed up with donor money to create the Max Martin Scholarship. The recipient will receive full tuition to the school and funds for training and racing with the club. They hope to expand and support multiple students each year as more donors step up.

Three Powell students recently returned from a trip to New York City funded by lettuce. The Powell Tribune reports New West High School grows the leafy greens in a hydroponic system. They harvest around 40 pounds a week, donating some and selling the rest. Seniors James Vigil, Iin Roche, and Jay Billings used that profit to visit a New York school that’s doing a similar project and check out the city.

Sublette County veterans have the chance to get a specialty license plate for free. The Pinedale Roundup reports a group of locals will pay the additional cost for a specialty veteran plate as a thank you to those who served. Applications are open through July 4 or whenever funds run out.

And, according to VegasInsider, Wyomingites order the most pizza in the country.