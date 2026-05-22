Around Wyoming, Friday, May 21

Casper kids who couldn’t attend high school prom still got a chance to dance the night away thanks to some locals. Oil City News reports when community member Jenn Johnston-Moore saw a Facebook post from a current student expressing sadness and confusion at being told her boyfriend couldn’t attend her senior prom, Johnston-Moore took matters into her own hands. She and her high school sidekick Kylie Wall put on a “Rebel Formal.” Oil City Beer Company donated a space and a GoFundMe furnished the snacks and drinks.

Records were set this graduation season. The Gillette News Record reports a record 40 Campbell County students walked across the stage with not only their high school diplomas, but their associate degree from Gillette College. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Western Wyoming Community College graduated its largest class in recent memory, with 472 students earning 607 credentials.

Students at Westside Elementary School in Powell have a sturdy new place to store their playground equipment. The Powell Tribune reports PE teacher Luke Robertson approached Northwest College’s welding department for a fix to their current flimsy racks. Student Daniel Yoder donated his time to create four new racks for the school, which meant they cost about the price of one for the Parent Teacher Council.