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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 22, 2026 at 7:19 AM MDT

Casper kids who couldn’t attend high school prom still got a chance to dance the night away thanks to some locals. Oil City News reports when community member Jenn Johnston-Moore saw a Facebook post from a current student expressing sadness and confusion at being told her boyfriend couldn’t attend her senior prom, Johnston-Moore took matters into her own hands. She and her high school sidekick Kylie Wall put on a “Rebel Formal.” Oil City Beer Company donated a space and a GoFundMe furnished the snacks and drinks.

Records were set this graduation season. The Gillette News Record reports a record 40 Campbell County students walked across the stage with not only their high school diplomas, but their associate degree from Gillette College. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Western Wyoming Community College graduated its largest class in recent memory, with 472 students earning 607 credentials.

Students at Westside Elementary School in Powell have a sturdy new place to store their playground equipment. The Powell Tribune reports PE teacher Luke Robertson approached Northwest College’s welding department for a fix to their current flimsy racks. Student Daniel Yoder donated his time to create four new racks for the school, which meant they cost about the price of one for the Parent Teacher Council.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel