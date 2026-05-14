Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 14

A Vietnam veteran finally received a recognition he was owed decades ago. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports LCpl. Ronald Cooper was injured by a bomb while fighting. But he believed the documents that proved it had been lost in a fire. When his son-in-law heard the story, he jumped into action. It turned out the documents had survived, and in a surprise ceremony, Cooper was awarded a Purple Heart with his friends and family in attendance.

A unique program in Rawlins just graduated its 100th participant. The Rawlins Times reports the Cage to Save program pairs shelter dogs with inmate handlers at the State Penitentiary for a structured nine-week training period. The dogs learn basic obedience and work on individual struggles, while the inmates work on life skills like patience, accountability, and compassion. The program is only a few years old.

Two Jackson kids have achieved Eagle Scout status from Scouting America. It’s the highest rank in the organization. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Colter Buckland built several large wooden ladders along the Salt River for his project. Bill Robinson built 10 log benches for Grand Teton National Park.