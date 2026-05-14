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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:33 AM MDT

A Vietnam veteran finally received a recognition he was owed decades ago. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports LCpl. Ronald Cooper was injured by a bomb while fighting. But he believed the documents that proved it had been lost in a fire. When his son-in-law heard the story, he jumped into action. It turned out the documents had survived, and in a surprise ceremony, Cooper was awarded a Purple Heart with his friends and family in attendance.

A unique program in Rawlins just graduated its 100th participant. The Rawlins Times reports the Cage to Save program pairs shelter dogs with inmate handlers at the State Penitentiary for a structured nine-week training period. The dogs learn basic obedience and work on individual struggles, while the inmates work on life skills like patience, accountability, and compassion. The program is only a few years old.

Two Jackson kids have achieved Eagle Scout status from Scouting America. It’s the highest rank in the organization. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Colter Buckland built several large wooden ladders along the Salt River for his project. Bill Robinson built 10 log benches for Grand Teton National Park.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel