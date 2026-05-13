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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 13, 2026 at 7:32 AM MDT

A Glenrock Police Officer has been given a Lifesaving Award. According to the department’s Facebook post, a call came in that a one-year-old boy wasn’t breathing. Officer Shane Pierce was off duty at the time, but realized the call was coming from just a few houses away. He quickly got dressed and ran to the house, where he took over lifesaving measures until EMS personnel arrived. Medical staff and the boy’s family both credit Pierce with saving the child’s life.

A Jackson golfer is headed to the big show at the 108th PGA Championship. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports it was not looking good for Ben Polland during his last qualifying tournament. But in the final round, he jumped 44 places to punch his ticket to tomorrow’s major. This will be his fifth time competing in the Championship.

A Rawlins high schooler has edged out a school record. The Rawlins Times reports Noah Blasi was the only one from his school at the Wyoming Track and Field Classic. That didn’t faze him, though, and he beat the 41-year-old record in the 3200-meter run.

And according to Rustic Pathways, Wyomingites are most interested in Mexico for their next vacation.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel