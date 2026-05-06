Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 6

Big Horn Elementary School students get a unique touchpoint with the past. The Sheridan Press reports 34 students and two teachers spent time at the Owen School this year, which was built in 1902. It’s set up with old furniture, chalkboards instead of whiteboards, and era-appropriate clothing. Students get to spend the day learning with slate and chalk instead of iPads.

A Powell man is hoping to make ladders safer. The Powell Tribune reports Duane Dearcorn was having trouble trimming his trees when he had an idea: He could build something to stabilize the ladder’s legs. He already knew what kind of design he wanted after having worked in construction, so it didn’t take him long to develop something. His stabilizing pads have been patented, and now he’s on the lookout for a way to manufacture them.

A Wyoming nonprofit has received a national award. Friends of the Bridger-Teton was awarded a bronze medal in the Smokey Bear Awards from the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention program. It was recognized for its wildfire prevention campaigns, its efforts to locate and extinguish abandoned campfires, and its internship program.