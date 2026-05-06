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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:02 AM MDT

Big Horn Elementary School students get a unique touchpoint with the past. The Sheridan Press reports 34 students and two teachers spent time at the Owen School this year, which was built in 1902. It’s set up with old furniture, chalkboards instead of whiteboards, and era-appropriate clothing. Students get to spend the day learning with slate and chalk instead of iPads.

A Powell man is hoping to make ladders safer. The Powell Tribune reports Duane Dearcorn was having trouble trimming his trees when he had an idea: He could build something to stabilize the ladder’s legs. He already knew what kind of design he wanted after having worked in construction, so it didn’t take him long to develop something. His stabilizing pads have been patented, and now he’s on the lookout for a way to manufacture them.

A Wyoming nonprofit has received a national award. Friends of the Bridger-Teton was awarded a bronze medal in the Smokey Bear Awards from the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention program. It was recognized for its wildfire prevention campaigns, its efforts to locate and extinguish abandoned campfires, and its internship program.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel