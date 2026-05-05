Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 5

A dog that had been missing for nine years has made her way back home. The Gillette News Record reports Clark and Vicki Kissack had assumed the worst when Ziva never reappeared. But she was recently found walking along the road just a few miles away, underweight and unhealthy. Ziva is still readjusting to the farmhouse and giving no clues as to where she’s been, but the Kissacks are determined she will live out the rest of her life being treated as a queen.

A Casper fly fishing guide recently won an international award. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Dustin White was nominated for the Orvis-Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide Of The Year last year. This year, he won it. He was selected out of a pool of thousands of nominees from around the world.

According to the Orvis website, Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga was also awarded the 2026 Orvis-Endorsed Fly Fishing Lodge Of The Year.

A Sheridan High School graduate has received All-American status in livestock judging. The Sheridan Press reports Jhett West was one of only 15 nationwide to reach it. The award considers cumulative grade point averages and performances at five national livestock judging contests, among other things.