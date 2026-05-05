© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:55 AM MDT

A dog that had been missing for nine years has made her way back home. The Gillette News Record reports Clark and Vicki Kissack had assumed the worst when Ziva never reappeared. But she was recently found walking along the road just a few miles away, underweight and unhealthy. Ziva is still readjusting to the farmhouse and giving no clues as to where she’s been, but the Kissacks are determined she will live out the rest of her life being treated as a queen.

A Casper fly fishing guide recently won an international award. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Dustin White was nominated for the Orvis-Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide Of The Year last year. This year, he won it. He was selected out of a pool of thousands of nominees from around the world.

According to the Orvis website, Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga was also awarded the 2026 Orvis-Endorsed Fly Fishing Lodge Of The Year.

A Sheridan High School graduate has received All-American status in livestock judging. The Sheridan Press reports Jhett West was one of only 15 nationwide to reach it. The award considers cumulative grade point averages and performances at five national livestock judging contests, among other things.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel