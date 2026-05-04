Around Wyoming, Monday, May 4

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, became the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. He passed through at night and never even got off the train. But nonetheless, a reporter was able to get into the monarch’s car while he was sleeping and wrote about the emperor’s snore as “a cross between the sonorous nose-buster of a bullwhacker and the quivering wail which issues from the proboscis of a lovely woman when her bronchial tubes are affected by a bad cold.” On May 3, 1980, the first Wyoming History Day was held. On May 4, 1868, track-laying crews completed the Union Pacific line into Laramie. On May 6, 1884, the Fremont County government was organized. Five years later, on May 6, 1889, Casper was incorporated. On May 7, 1869, Wyoming Territorial Gov. John A. Campbell arrived in Cheyenne. On May 9, 1911, Susan Wissler was elected as mayor of Dayton. She was the first female mayor in Wyoming and the second in the U.S.