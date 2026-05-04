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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 4, 2026 at 7:21 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, became the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. He passed through at night and never even got off the train. But nonetheless, a reporter was able to get into the monarch’s car while he was sleeping and wrote about the emperor’s snore as “a cross between the sonorous nose-buster of a bullwhacker and the quivering wail which issues from the proboscis of a lovely woman when her bronchial tubes are affected by a bad cold.” On May 3, 1980, the first Wyoming History Day was held. On May 4, 1868, track-laying crews completed the Union Pacific line into Laramie. On May 6, 1884, the Fremont County government was organized. Five years later, on May 6, 1889, Casper was incorporated. On May 7, 1869, Wyoming Territorial Gov. John A. Campbell arrived in Cheyenne. On May 9, 1911, Susan Wissler was elected as mayor of Dayton. She was the first female mayor in Wyoming and the second in the U.S.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel