© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:52 AM MDT

Casper’s oldest house is about to get a facelift. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Steve Gainer is the new executive director at the Fort Caspar Museum. When he first started, he discovered a dilapidated house from the 1800s on the grounds. He believes it to be the oldest one there is in town. He hopes to relocate it, fix it up, and restore its interior to what it likely looked like when a lone railroad operator first built it 137 years ago.

A couple Gillette brothers recently returned from an invitation-only demolition derby where one placed. The Gillette News Record reports Parker and Tyrel Martinson headed to Vegas for the Sin City Showdown. Tyrel took first place in the B-main feature.

A Sheridan principal has been honored with a national award. The Sheridan Press reports Chase Christensen received the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advocacy Champion of the Year Award. He was recognized for engaging with legislators during this year’s session, spearheading the Wyoming Principal Apprenticeship program, and helping increase work-based opportunities for Sheridan County students.

And, Saratoga’s Dick Perue recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Happy birthday!
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel