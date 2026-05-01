Around Wyoming, Friday, May 1

Casper’s oldest house is about to get a facelift. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Steve Gainer is the new executive director at the Fort Caspar Museum. When he first started, he discovered a dilapidated house from the 1800s on the grounds. He believes it to be the oldest one there is in town. He hopes to relocate it, fix it up, and restore its interior to what it likely looked like when a lone railroad operator first built it 137 years ago.

A couple Gillette brothers recently returned from an invitation-only demolition derby where one placed. The Gillette News Record reports Parker and Tyrel Martinson headed to Vegas for the Sin City Showdown. Tyrel took first place in the B-main feature.

A Sheridan principal has been honored with a national award. The Sheridan Press reports Chase Christensen received the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advocacy Champion of the Year Award. He was recognized for engaging with legislators during this year’s session, spearheading the Wyoming Principal Apprenticeship program, and helping increase work-based opportunities for Sheridan County students.

And, Saratoga’s Dick Perue recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Happy birthday!