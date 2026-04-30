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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:46 AM MDT

A Cheyenne senior is helping show local people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that they’re supported. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Kaitlyn Marcum hosted the city’s first Best Buddies Friendship Walk. She was a founding member of Cheyenne East High School’s chapter and hopes to continue growing the annual event.

A beloved substitute teacher is retiring. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 86-year-old Richard Martin has worked exclusively at CY Middle School for the last 10 years. He decided to only sub there because of how close it was to his house and because he got to build real relationships with students and staff. Martin was known to create handmade, personalized gifts for every employee each Christmas, earning him the nickname of the “Santa Sub.”

A University of Wyoming associate professor has released his first album. Ben Markley and the Ben Markley Big Band unveiled “Tuesday Morning Feeling,” which features a collection of Markely’s original compositions.

And, according to Popsa, Yellowstone is the second-most photographed national park in the country. Grand Teton came in sixth.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel