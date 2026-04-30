Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 30

A Cheyenne senior is helping show local people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that they’re supported. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Kaitlyn Marcum hosted the city’s first Best Buddies Friendship Walk. She was a founding member of Cheyenne East High School’s chapter and hopes to continue growing the annual event.

A beloved substitute teacher is retiring. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 86-year-old Richard Martin has worked exclusively at CY Middle School for the last 10 years. He decided to only sub there because of how close it was to his house and because he got to build real relationships with students and staff. Martin was known to create handmade, personalized gifts for every employee each Christmas, earning him the nickname of the “Santa Sub.”

A University of Wyoming associate professor has released his first album. Ben Markley and the Ben Markley Big Band unveiled “Tuesday Morning Feeling,” which features a collection of Markely’s original compositions.

And, according to Popsa, Yellowstone is the second-most photographed national park in the country. Grand Teton came in sixth.