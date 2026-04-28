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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 28, 2026 at 7:53 AM MDT

A Powell 14-year-old got to be a bronc buster for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Powell Tribune reports Alex Wozney was diagnosed with a rare disease similar to cancer when he was young. After recently completing chemotherapy, he wanted to be like his uncle, who rode in rodeos. The Foundation put together a case of equipment he would need to participate in bareback, found a bucking machine, and put on a party.

Gillette College nursing students are getting a bit of a technological assist in their education. The Gillette News Record reports HAL is a 5-foot-9 medical manikin that simulates ailments like burns, cardiac arrest, and atrial fibrillation. It can respond to students’ questions and even move. HAL gives students real-world experience without the real-world risk.

A Lander-based organization has received national recognition. The Water for Wildlife Foundation was awarded the Conservation and Stewardship Award from the Boone and Crockett Club. It’s given annually to a group that exemplifies excellence in natural resource conservation and stewardship.

And, according to home insurance comparison service iSelect, Wyomingites are the fifth most home security aware in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel