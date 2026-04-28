Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 28

A Powell 14-year-old got to be a bronc buster for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Powell Tribune reports Alex Wozney was diagnosed with a rare disease similar to cancer when he was young. After recently completing chemotherapy, he wanted to be like his uncle, who rode in rodeos. The Foundation put together a case of equipment he would need to participate in bareback, found a bucking machine, and put on a party.

Gillette College nursing students are getting a bit of a technological assist in their education. The Gillette News Record reports HAL is a 5-foot-9 medical manikin that simulates ailments like burns, cardiac arrest, and atrial fibrillation. It can respond to students’ questions and even move. HAL gives students real-world experience without the real-world risk.

A Lander-based organization has received national recognition. The Water for Wildlife Foundation was awarded the Conservation and Stewardship Award from the Boone and Crockett Club. It’s given annually to a group that exemplifies excellence in natural resource conservation and stewardship.

And, according to home insurance comparison service iSelect, Wyomingites are the fifth most home security aware in the country.