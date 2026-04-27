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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 27, 2026 at 7:49 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 26, 1907, it was reported that the single women of Thermopolis were demanding a tax on the single men there. The first Wyoming Arbor Day was held on April 27, 1888. Now, it’s observed every year on the last Monday of April. On April 29, 1960, Fort Laramie was designated as a National Historical Site. On May 1, 1909, volunteer fire companies were replaced by a paid fire department in Cheyenne. On May 2, 1868, Laramie townspeople formed an ad-hoc city government. The officials began resigning three weeks later because governing the people was so difficult. On May 2, 1888, Charles Dickens, Jr. lectured in Cheyenne.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 2, 1912, the Trustees accepted President Charles O. Merica’s resignation. Three interested people were already in Laramie to meet with them, including Univeristy of Montana President Clyde A. Duniway, who was named the new president later that day.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel