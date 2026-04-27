Around Wyoming, Monday, April 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 26, 1907, it was reported that the single women of Thermopolis were demanding a tax on the single men there. The first Wyoming Arbor Day was held on April 27, 1888. Now, it’s observed every year on the last Monday of April. On April 29, 1960, Fort Laramie was designated as a National Historical Site. On May 1, 1909, volunteer fire companies were replaced by a paid fire department in Cheyenne. On May 2, 1868, Laramie townspeople formed an ad-hoc city government. The officials began resigning three weeks later because governing the people was so difficult. On May 2, 1888, Charles Dickens, Jr. lectured in Cheyenne.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 2, 1912, the Trustees accepted President Charles O. Merica’s resignation. Three interested people were already in Laramie to meet with them, including Univeristy of Montana President Clyde A. Duniway, who was named the new president later that day.