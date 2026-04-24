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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:14 AM MDT

A Douglas teen is breaking barriers… and cars. The Douglas Budget reports 17-year-old Bailey Wohl has been competing in demolition derbies for two years. The sport doesn’t usually have many women or teens. But Whol has several family members who derby. She leaned on their knowledge to get her “Mean Girls” inspired car ready and has been competing ever since.

Two Canadian entrepreneurs are giving small businesses a new home base in the Cowboy State. Oil City News reports Wyoming’s business environment makes it an attractive place to form LLCs, even for out of staters. But certain types of businesses need a physical location. Enter MicroOffice Solutions. David Hiltz and April Chappell have turned an empty space into 200 two-foot-by-two-foot closets with a coworking area. Once up and running, the space will give people a spot where they can securely store things for their business, a place to work and hold meetings if needed, and a physical address.

A former Powell resident has been named to the North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 list. Briana Jeffs is the senior vice president of the wine division of Silicon Valley Bank in California.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel