Around Wyoming, Friday, April 24

A Douglas teen is breaking barriers… and cars. The Douglas Budget reports 17-year-old Bailey Wohl has been competing in demolition derbies for two years. The sport doesn’t usually have many women or teens. But Whol has several family members who derby. She leaned on their knowledge to get her “Mean Girls” inspired car ready and has been competing ever since.

Two Canadian entrepreneurs are giving small businesses a new home base in the Cowboy State. Oil City News reports Wyoming’s business environment makes it an attractive place to form LLCs, even for out of staters. But certain types of businesses need a physical location. Enter MicroOffice Solutions. David Hiltz and April Chappell have turned an empty space into 200 two-foot-by-two-foot closets with a coworking area. Once up and running, the space will give people a spot where they can securely store things for their business, a place to work and hold meetings if needed, and a physical address.

A former Powell resident has been named to the North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 list. Briana Jeffs is the senior vice president of the wine division of Silicon Valley Bank in California.