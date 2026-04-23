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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM MDT

A Pinedale High School junior is on his way to an international science fair after winning four straight championships at the state science fair. The Pinedale Roundup reports Ash Cooper invented an overdose detection device called “Second Chances.” It's a wearable that alerts people if it detects a potential overdose so they can get help. The tool has won him several awards, but Cooper’s biggest dream is to get it used in the real world.

An animated film produced by the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has won several awards. The Powell Tribune reports Hello Maggie! is adapted from a book by two Asian American men who were incarcerated as children during WWII. It claimed the best short film award at the Tigertail Asian Film Festival in Florida. Its musical score was also named “Best Original Score” at the London Movie Awards.

Converse County residents recently had a space visitor that has vanished. Oil City News reports people in and out of the state reported a bright streak of light in the sky. Shortly after, many in Douglas felt a window-rattling bang. The National Weather Service confirmed it could have been a meteor, though no one has found it yet. It’s thought to have disintegrated somewhere near Wright.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel