Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 21

Casper kids have returned from showing their skills at Music City. Oil City News reports the Casper Children’s Chorale joined choirs from across the country at the Worldstrides Nashville Heritage Festival. They also visited local museums and the Grand Ole Opry.

A Sheridan man just competed in a very special race. The Sheridan Press reports 76-year-old Del Acker participated in his hundredth marathon and 25th consecutive Boston Marathon. Because of that, he no longer has to qualify for Boston as long as he keeps coming. He hopes to eventually be honored at the end of the race as the oldest finisher.

A Gillette company helped bring humans back to the moon. Wyoming News Now reports NASA called on L & H Industrials to help build the flame deflector system for the Artemis II launch. The system helps protect the launchpad as the rocket takes off. The company also previously upgraded the vehicle that has carried every crewed rocket since the U.S. space program began to carry more weight.