© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 21, 2026 at 7:46 AM MDT

Casper kids have returned from showing their skills at Music City. Oil City News reports the Casper Children’s Chorale joined choirs from across the country at the Worldstrides Nashville Heritage Festival. They also visited local museums and the Grand Ole Opry.

A Sheridan man just competed in a very special race. The Sheridan Press reports 76-year-old Del Acker participated in his hundredth marathon and 25th consecutive Boston Marathon. Because of that, he no longer has to qualify for Boston as long as he keeps coming. He hopes to eventually be honored at the end of the race as the oldest finisher.

A Gillette company helped bring humans back to the moon. Wyoming News Now reports NASA called on L & H Industrials to help build the flame deflector system for the Artemis II launch. The system helps protect the launchpad as the rocket takes off. The company also previously upgraded the vehicle that has carried every crewed rocket since the U.S. space program began to carry more weight.

And, according to Winz.io, Yellowstone National Park is the 5th best national park to visit in the springtime. Grand Teton came in 9th.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel