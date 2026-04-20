Around Wyoming, Monday, April 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 19, 1944, there was a wrapping bag shortage in the state. On April 20, 1868, the Union Pacific Railroad began selling lots for the new town of Laramie, Wyoming Territory. On April 21, 1871, convicted murderer John Boyer was hanged in Laramie. He was the first Wyomingite to be legally hanged. On April 22, 1903, a committee of South Cheyenne citizens was formed to try to secede from Cheyenne so that a brewery could be built. On April 23, 1950, the Lander Town Council outlawed bison in town. Any stray bison was to be taken for steaks for the mayor and council members. On April 24, 1886, Laramie children were warned about jumping rope to excess. On April 24, 1903, Pres. Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the new stone archway at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on April 23, 1975, the first Elizabethan Festival was held on campus. It was on Shakespeare’s birthday.