Around Wyoming, Friday, April 17

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 12, 1890, Natrona County was organized, with Casper as its county seat. On April 12, 1905, the Wyoming Wool Growers Association was founded. On April 13, 1931, the first commercial air route was established in Wyoming. On April 14, 1902, a young James Cash Penney and two partners opened a new Golden Rule store in Kemmerer. It was the foundation of what would become the JCPenney Company. On April 16, 1956, the first Cheyenne and regional evening news program aired on KFBC-TV. On April 18, 1887, noted Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth appeared as Hamlet at the Cheyenne Opera House. He was John Wilkes Booth’s brother. On April 18, 1945, a Torrington man gave the school 1,000 silkworms.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on April 13, 1901, Leslie Swigart entertained the Maiden Mystics Club. “Delicious refreshments, which the boys were not slick enough to get, were served, and at 10 o’clock all went home having had a glorious time.”