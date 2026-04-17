© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 17, 2026 at 7:25 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 12, 1890, Natrona County was organized, with Casper as its county seat. On April 12, 1905, the Wyoming Wool Growers Association was founded. On April 13, 1931, the first commercial air route was established in Wyoming. On April 14, 1902, a young James Cash Penney and two partners opened a new Golden Rule store in Kemmerer. It was the foundation of what would become the JCPenney Company. On April 16, 1956, the first Cheyenne and regional evening news program aired on KFBC-TV. On April 18, 1887, noted Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth appeared as Hamlet at the Cheyenne Opera House. He was John Wilkes Booth’s brother. On April 18, 1945, a Torrington man gave the school 1,000 silkworms.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on April 13, 1901, Leslie Swigart entertained the Maiden Mystics Club. “Delicious refreshments, which the boys were not slick enough to get, were served, and at 10 o’clock all went home having had a glorious time.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel