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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:21 AM MDT

Demolition derby has become a family affair for one Gillette family. The Gillette News Record reports brothers Parker and Tyrel Martinson are in Las Vegas for an international competition. They were inspired by seeing their dad’s trophies on the shelf growing up, and say they learned a lot of what they know from him. Plus, Tyrel’s son just turned 18 and has already started competing in derbies.

A planned power outage has been put on hold for a while, thanks to a couple birds. The Powell Tribune reports the citywide outage was to allow crews to remove a large nest from a switch north of town. It’s been there for about two years and was thought to be inactive. But the osprey pair that built it recently started hanging around again, so officials decided to wait to remove it until after nesting season, just in case the birds wanted to lay some eggs.

Fifteen Vietnam War veterans will be returning soon from their visit to Washington, D.C. The Sheridan Press reports this is the second year of the Voyage of Valor flight. Last year, veterans from various wars traveled to the capital to tour monuments and museums. This year, it’s all Vietnam veterans. Organizers say this gives them an opportunity to connect in a different way, and maybe get the thank yous they never got. There will be a welcome home ceremony in Cheyenne on Saturday.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel