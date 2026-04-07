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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:46 AM MDT

Two Jackson sisters placed among the top skiers in the country in their respective national championships. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Taryn Moe came in fourth in the giant slalom and fifth in the super-G at the U16 National Championships for Alpine skiing. Her sister Taylor came in 10th in the slalom race at the U18 National Championships.

A Laramie 14-year-old has received global recognition from NASA. The Laramie Boomerang reports Antonika (an-tone-EE-kuh) Shapovalova (sh-ah-pov-ah-lov-ah) was named a Global Nominee in the NASA International Space Apps Challenge. During a global hackathon, she developed a project called FloodRadar that helps generate safe evacuation corridors and assesses access to shelters. She’s filed a provisional patent for it.

The Kendrick Arboretum in Sheridan has been upgraded to a level two accreditation from the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum. The Sheridan Press reports the new level is in recognition of achieving standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens.

And, according to SpinBlitz, Grand Teton National Park is the second best park for dark night skies. It got its rank from its low light pollution and crisp, clear nights.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel