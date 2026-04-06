Around Wyoming, Monday, April 6

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 6, 1953, a woman in Rock Springs found a religious medallion with 40 cut and polished diamonds in a rubbish pile in her backyard. On April 7, 1869, John Campbell was sworn in as Wyoming’s first territorial governor. On April 9, 1889, Francis E. Warren was reappointed as territorial governor by Pres. Benjamin Harrison. A year later, on April 9, 1890, Warren was inaugurated as the first governor of the state. On April 10, 1803, Napoleon told his treasury minister that he was considering selling Louisiana to the U.S. That area included what is now Wyoming. On April 10, 1930, it was reported that a propeller-driven motor sled, which was believed to be the first of its kind, was completed. It was designed to patrol highways and search for lost people when deep snow made other kinds of travel impossible. It was created by Laramie’s Frank McCue. On April 11, 1964, the University of Wyoming dedicated the copper-plated dinosaur designed by Dr. Sam Knight that still stands guard near the entrance to the geology museum on campus.