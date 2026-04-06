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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:51 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 6, 1953, a woman in Rock Springs found a religious medallion with 40 cut and polished diamonds in a rubbish pile in her backyard. On April 7, 1869, John Campbell was sworn in as Wyoming’s first territorial governor. On April 9, 1889, Francis E. Warren was reappointed as territorial governor by Pres. Benjamin Harrison. A year later, on April 9, 1890, Warren was inaugurated as the first governor of the state. On April 10, 1803, Napoleon told his treasury minister that he was considering selling Louisiana to the U.S. That area included what is now Wyoming. On April 10, 1930, it was reported that a propeller-driven motor sled, which was believed to be the first of its kind, was completed. It was designed to patrol highways and search for lost people when deep snow made other kinds of travel impossible. It was created by Laramie’s Frank McCue. On April 11, 1964, the University of Wyoming dedicated the copper-plated dinosaur designed by Dr. Sam Knight that still stands guard near the entrance to the geology museum on campus.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel