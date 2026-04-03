Around Wyoming, Friday, April 3

Nine dogs from New Mexico got a second chance at life thanks to a local shelter and nonprofit. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Red Desert Humane Society worked with Dog is My Co-Pilot to fly the dogs to Rock Springs. They were facing immediate euthanasia due to overcrowding. The dogs are settling in at the shelter and will be available for adoption soon.

A new Casper bagel shop will share a fifth-generation recipe with its patrons. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Carolyn Reilly started advertising her great-great-grandmother’s bagels on Facebook, and just a month later, she had so much demand that she was signing a lease for her own storefront. Olde World Bagels will offer classic flavors, like cinnamon raisin, and new creations, like Carolina Reaper. Reilly plans to offer personalized delivery, too.

A Rock Springs Catholic community is fighting to save its church. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Diocese of Cheyenne recently reaffirmed the closure of the 100-year-old Sts. Cyril and Methodius (SCM) Catholic Church. Parishioners, though, say the building is historic and not in as bad a shape as it seems. They’ve sent a formal legal request to the Dicastery for the Clergy in Rome to stop the closure and formed a nonprofit to help with costs should the church stay open.