Around Wyoming, Monday, April 1

The famous Grizzly 399 will be getting a long-term monument. Buckrail reports Static Peak will be renamed for the Queen of the Tetons after she was killed in a vehicle collision two years ago. It will now be called Peak 399. The park is also renaming a small glacier on the mountain’s north face “Quad Glacier” in honor of 399’s quadruplet cubs in 2020.

Jackson’s Mondays are about to get a little brighter. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Mayor Urn Jorgenz has declared every Monday as Salmon Shirt Day. He says it’s his favorite shirt color, and it will lift everyone's mood. Jackson students will also wear their salmon shirts, eat salmon in the cafeteria for lunch, and learn about the wonders of Omega-3s.

A local fisherman pulled up more than he bargained for at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. SweetwaterNOW reports Frank Abril Tanto was fishing for lake trout when he caught a fighter. He was certain he was about to break the record, but instead, caught the first ever shark in the reservoir. Regional fish biologists are investigating how it ended up there. Wyoming Game and Fish is considering releasing more sharks to help control the Burbot population.

And if any of these stories had you scratching your head, check the calendar! Happy April Fools!