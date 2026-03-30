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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 30, 2026 at 7:06 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 29, 1888, the Capitol building was completed. On March 30, 1891, President Benjamin Harrison established the Yellowstone Timber Land Reserve east and south of the national park. It was the first forest reserve in the country and led to the modern-day Forest Service. It’s now known as the Shoshone National Forest. On April 1, 1915, the first monkey born in Wyoming was born in Lander. We don’t know exactly how many monkeys have been born here since. On April 3, 1906, an ex-convict broke into a saloon in Cheyenne. Police found him calmly smoking a cigar when they arrived. On April 3, 1970, the Point of Rocks Stage Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

And on March 31, 1976, the Gillette News Record reported that the Newcomer’s club was going to serve a new dessert at the club’s spring style show. Marjorie Rainwater had brought the recipe for meringue and nut pie with her from Houston. But the ladies decided to rename it “Marjorie’s Delight” in her honor.

Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel