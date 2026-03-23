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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:41 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 22, 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 22, 1915, the Casper school board accepted an offer from the carpenter’s union to erect playground equipment for city schools for free. On March 23, 1991, cell phone service came to Park County. On March 24, 1958, it was reported that ex-convict Art Orcutt overcame losing his arm to continue the flourishing greeting card business he had that was previously based inside federal prison.

According to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 27, 1892, the trustees approved the university’s official seal.

And the Gillette News Record reported on March 29, 1997, that the victims of a kidnapping outside of Gillette were suing their captors in district court. The kidnappers, who called themselves Bonnie and Clyde - no, not that Bonnie and Clyde - had already been sentenced to heavy fines and long prison terms. But the victims said they deserved at least $5 million more on top of restitution.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel