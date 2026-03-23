Around Wyoming, Monday, March 23

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 22, 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 22, 1915, the Casper school board accepted an offer from the carpenter’s union to erect playground equipment for city schools for free. On March 23, 1991, cell phone service came to Park County. On March 24, 1958, it was reported that ex-convict Art Orcutt overcame losing his arm to continue the flourishing greeting card business he had that was previously based inside federal prison.

According to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 27, 1892, the trustees approved the university’s official seal.

And the Gillette News Record reported on March 29, 1997, that the victims of a kidnapping outside of Gillette were suing their captors in district court. The kidnappers, who called themselves Bonnie and Clyde - no, not that Bonnie and Clyde - had already been sentenced to heavy fines and long prison terms. But the victims said they deserved at least $5 million more on top of restitution.