Around Wyoming, Friday, March 20

Thunder Basin High School indoor track athletes had a historic showing at the state meet. The Gillette News Record reports it came down to the final event, but the girls team took the state title for the first time in school history. The Thunder Basin boys team came in third, which was their best showing.

Four Powell High School graduates have received the highest degree possible from the National FFA Organization. The Powell Tribune reports Brooke Bessler, Wyatt Blackmore, Emma Brence and Shelby Carter received their American FFA Degrees – and they’re all from the same chapter. Fewer than 1% of members in the country earn it.

Newcastle will host a traveling monument to Vietnam veterans this fall. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports the Moving Wall is a scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The town was selected to host it during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August. The mayor of Newcastle proclaimed 2026 the Year of the Veteran in response.

And, according to hair transplant surgeon Dr. Terziler, Evanston is the most damaging town in Wyoming for your hair. Laramie came in second. The rankings were based on things like UV radiation, wind speed, and water hardness.