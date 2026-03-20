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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 20, 2026 at 7:40 AM MDT

Thunder Basin High School indoor track athletes had a historic showing at the state meet. The Gillette News Record reports it came down to the final event, but the girls team took the state title for the first time in school history. The Thunder Basin boys team came in third, which was their best showing.

Four Powell High School graduates have received the highest degree possible from the National FFA Organization. The Powell Tribune reports Brooke Bessler, Wyatt Blackmore, Emma Brence and Shelby Carter received their American FFA Degrees – and they’re all from the same chapter. Fewer than 1% of members in the country earn it.

Newcastle will host a traveling monument to Vietnam veterans this fall. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports the Moving Wall is a scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The town was selected to host it during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August. The mayor of Newcastle proclaimed 2026 the Year of the Veteran in response.

And, according to hair transplant surgeon Dr. Terziler, Evanston is the most damaging town in Wyoming for your hair. Laramie came in second. The rankings were based on things like UV radiation, wind speed, and water hardness.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel