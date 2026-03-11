© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:57 AM MDT

The Rawlins Outlaws boys wrestling team recently had their best state tournament finish in 27 years. The Rawlins Times reports the team took fourth in the 3A championships, with junior Hudson Baker claiming the 120-pound title. This was his second state crown and came just after winning the 3A East regional title for the third year in a row.

The Sheridan Nordic ski team had their best showing at the state championship in their program history. The Sheridan Press reports the Broncs put three boys and two girls in the top 10 at the 4A competition. The boys took the state title, and two boys and two girls each earned All-State recognition for the first time for the team. Kayley Alicke also won her second straight state win in the 5k freestyle race.

A Douglas freshman has broken his own school record, again. You probably remember Nick Harvey, who has broken swimming records several times this year. The Douglas Budget reports Harvey did it again at the 3A state championships. He swam the 100 m freestyle in 49.93 seconds, good for .27 seconds faster than his last record. The team came in 7th overall, which was its best finish in almost a decade.
