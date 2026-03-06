Around Wyoming, Friday, March 6

A Casper woman has been recognized internationally for her work clowning around. The Glenrock Independent reports Merrily Johnston became a clown 28 years ago. This year, she was named the International Clown of the Year by Clowns of America International. She also makes her own balloon designs, some of which have been featured in the organization's official magazine.

A presentation from Wyoming’s National Guard brought a moment of bipartisanship to the legislative session. The Sheridan Press reports the adjutant general presented stories of heroic soldiers and airmen across the world and here at home. Among the tales shared were a successful medical evacuation from McMurdo Station in Antarctica, the first all-Wyoming combat fire mission in Syria, and a dangerous rescue in rugged terrain near Sheridan. Each tale drew standing applause from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Jackson has been named the most arts-vibrant community in the nation by Southern Methodist University’s DataArts list. Buckrail reports the town has been in the rankings every year since it began in 2015.

And, according to Coinfully, Wyoming has 1.72 places to find gold per 1,000 square miles, ranking it the 19th easiest state to find gold.