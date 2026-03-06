© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:05 AM MST

A Casper woman has been recognized internationally for her work clowning around. The Glenrock Independent reports Merrily Johnston became a clown 28 years ago. This year, she was named the International Clown of the Year by Clowns of America International. She also makes her own balloon designs, some of which have been featured in the organization's official magazine.

A presentation from Wyoming’s National Guard brought a moment of bipartisanship to the legislative session. The Sheridan Press reports the adjutant general presented stories of heroic soldiers and airmen across the world and here at home. Among the tales shared were a successful medical evacuation from McMurdo Station in Antarctica, the first all-Wyoming combat fire mission in Syria, and a dangerous rescue in rugged terrain near Sheridan. Each tale drew standing applause from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Jackson has been named the most arts-vibrant community in the nation by Southern Methodist University’s DataArts list. Buckrail reports the town has been in the rankings every year since it began in 2015.

And, according to Coinfully, Wyoming has 1.72 places to find gold per 1,000 square miles, ranking it the 19th easiest state to find gold.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel