Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 3

A new nonprofit is helping people prevent unplanned pet pregnancies. The Uinta County Herald reports Maggie Klatt and three of her daughters formed the Pawsitive Impact Initiative, which offers financial aid to pet owners to get their dogs and cats spayed and neutered. Klatt says the inspiration came from one of her daughters inadvertently ending up with two unplanned-for litters of kittens in a short period of time.

A Gillette woman has basically a brand new fence thanks to the work of some local Scouts. The Gillette News Record reports one of Mary Robinson’s small dogs was recently killed by a larger dog that had gotten loose in the neighborhood. Robinson’s dog had managed to wedge her head through a hole in the fence. After hearing about the situation, the local Scout troop jumped into action, fixing the fence to keep Robinson’s other dog safely inside. She had been expecting them to fix just the hole, and was blown away by all the work the kids did with no expectation of recognition or reward.

A Laramie County 4-H team represented Wyoming at the first U.S. Governor’s Cup robotics competition. The team was the only one from 4-H at the competition, representing both the state and the organization.